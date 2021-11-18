The Rivalry Part II: Westfield, Centreville football meet for second time this season

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — They say Christmas only comes around once a year, but not for Westfield and Centreville football.

The two teams usually play each other once, but on Friday, they will square off for the second time this season, and the second time in three weeks.

“[It’s a] dog fight for sure,” said Centreville junior RB Isaiah Ragland. “It’s been going on for years since I was a kid.”

“I would say crazy because there’s a lot of trash talking going back and forth,” said Westfield junior RB Jahmari Nelson.

“It’s a family affair,” said Westfield senior TE Harrison Saint Germain. “Cross town rivals, we see each other everywhere, whether you are at the shopping mall or something like that. You know their faces, you know them personally. So, when it comes down to a game, you just want to beat them.”

In the last week of the regular season, the two teams met at Centreville, with the Wildcats winning in shut out fashion 20-0. However, a lot can change in two weeks. Westfield is fresh off a shut out win in the first round of playoffs against Wakefield (17-0) and Centreville struggled early against Chantilly before pouring it on in the second half (42-25).

“Everyone on the team wants it,” said Westfield senior LB J.T. Yao Kouame. “We know what we got to do to win, our coaches know what to do to win, and we just got to play hard. We got to play our hearts out.”

“We are working our butts off to try to come up with some stuff that we think is going to work on Friday night,” said Westfield head coach Kyle Simmons. “We just got to go out there and execute.”

Even though Centreville beat Westfield two weeks ago, both sides know that game means nothing now. It’s the playoffs. Winner moves on and the loser goes home. It’s another chance at beating your rival, a chance to claim bragging rights, and also a chance to move on to the 6D Region Final.

“To play anybody twice, it’s really hard, and to play them again, it’s hard,” said Centreville head coach Jon Shields. “They are well coached on both sides of the ball. But, playing any team twice is difficult.”

The Wildcats (9-2) come in as the #2 seed in the 6D Region, and the Bulldogs (6-5) as the #3 seed. Kickoff s set for 7pm Friday night at Centreville.