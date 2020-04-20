The NFL Draft is on! Week of coverage planned leading up to the big night

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals had the top pick in the draft was 2003 when they took quarterback Carson Palmer, the Heisman Trophy winner from USC. They get to choose first again next week and are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Burrow. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Will LSU’s Joe Burrow be the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals? Who will the Cleveland Browns draft? Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade back into the first round?

This year, The National Football League will go virtual with its presentation of the NFL Draft. It’s one of the few events in sports that hasn’t been canceled, so our team across the nation will get you ready for what’s sure to be must view television.

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York while teams submit their selections virtually.

We’ll be previewing the first round of the NFL Draft during special livestreams Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can view those on our NFL Draft page at https://www.wowktv.com/sports/nfl/nfl-draft/

On Thursday night, join us for a 4-hour breakdown of each selection from our team of sports journalists across the nation. Our coverage, beginning at 8pm ET, will be led by WCMH’s Jerod Smalley, KLAS’s Chris Maathuis, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and former Bronco and Super Bowl Champion linebacker Brandon Marshall. You’ll be able to watch Thursday’s stream on both our NFL Draft section and Facebook page.

Schedule: