The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 7

The Mountaineers are back on the road to the Lone Star State to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. Before kickoff in Lubbock, catch up on a new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers until kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In the first Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses the Mountaineers’ 38-17 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Coach Brown touches on his disppointment in WVU’s special teams play, other adjustment that need to me made in order to keep up with Texas Tech and the physicality the WVU defense is providing on the field. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. They discuss how the Mountaineers’ pulled off a victory over the Jayhawks after a slow start. They also touch on WVU’s defense leading the NCAA in total defense and the three Mountaineers collecting accolades from the Big 12 Conference. The Wolfman joins to bring you the biggest hits against Kansas in Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee chats with Nick providing an update on students return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Gee also discusses the success of fans return to Milan Puskar Stadium for the game against Kansas:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over the Red Raider in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning joins to discuss how the Mountaineer defense can create negative plays against the team leading the Big 12 conference in sack avoidance and much needed improvement in the special teams unit:

The Wolfman is back to give you his breakdown on some of the Mountaineers’ best plays against the Jayhawks that rocked them back to Lawrence in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In 2005 you could find Jahmile Addae in the secondary for the Mountaineers wearing the number four. Over a decade later, you can find another Addae in the secondary wearing the same number, this time his cousin Alonzo. Jahmile and Alonzo talk about their family tie, and how football is also a component in their relationship:

In the second Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss Coach Brown’s disappointment in the result of last year’s match up against Texas Tech. They also discuss Jarret Doege’s return to his hometown of Lubbock, TX. Coach Brown and Tony also touch on some personnel for the Red Raiders including recently named starting QB Henry Columbi: