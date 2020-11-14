The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 10

The Mountaineers are back home to face the TCU Horned Frogs, but before the Mountaineers take the field catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers, and will look back at last week’s match up against Texas.

In the first of two Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown look back at the Mountaineer’s 17-13 loss in Austin. Coach Brown discusses the losses on the road, and how the Mountaineer’s need to improve. Coach Brown also touches on what improvements need to be made within the Mountaineers before TCU comes to Milan Puskar Stadium. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, presented by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss how the Mountaineer’s fell short to the Longhorns in Austin. They will also take a look at the current Big 12 standings. Hear from Coach Brown and his thoughts on the importance of the quarterback run game, and how TCU QB Max Duggan presents himself as that threat. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also join the program to highlight Alonzo Addae as the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

WVU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker chat with Anjelica on the 2020 receivers unit. Coach Parker discusses how they are working to not only win this year, but to prepare for the spring and the 2021 season:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a victory over the Horned Frogs in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning is back to bring you his analysis on the plays against Texas, and look ahead to the contest against TCU:

Redshirt Senior CB Jeffery Pooler Jr. has been an immense threat for the WVU defensive unit. Pooler joins the program to discuss his duties for the Mountaineer defense, and what he looks forward to for the rest of the 2020 season:

The Wolfman is back to breakdown some of the Mountaineer’s best plays against the Longhorns in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, presented by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony look ahead to play against TCU. Coach Brown gives a personnel update on who to lookout for on the Horned Frogs. Brown touches on TCU dual-threat QB Max Duggan, special teams run threat Derius Davis. Coach Brown and Tony discuss the improvements that need to be made within the Mountaineers to beat the Horned Frogs at home. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, presented by Encova Insurance: