The Latest: 8 first-team All-Americans selected in 1st round

The Latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

The second day of the NFL draft begins with nine AP first-team All-Americans available, including Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield. Eight AP first-team All-Americans were selected during the first round.

Maybe the most intriguing All-American on the board is Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden, who made the team as an all-purpose player. Bowden was Kentucky’s leading receiver, but injuries forced the Wildcats to move him to quarterback and him became a dominant runner, going for 1,468 yards.

In the NFL, Bowden is likely to move back to wide receiver, but his do-it-all skills could increase his value.

The Denver Broncos are hoping to get off to a better start in Day 2 of the NFL draft. Coach Vic Fangio says his internet and cable TV locked up on him Thursday just when the NFL draft was about to start.

The Broncos didn’t draft until the 15th pick, but Fangio says his IT expert, Russ Trainor, was frazzled.

Trainor summoned some Comcast engineers nearby and they quickly arrived at Fangio’s house to fix the problem.

Fangio says the cable guys had him back up and running within a few minutes.

Safety and running back.

Positions that were somewhat or totally ignored in the first round of the draft figure to get a lot of attention on the second day of selections.

The second and third rounds of the virtual draft could see, pardon the pun, a run on running backs. Only one, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, went on Thursday, to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the final spot.

Look for Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State’s J.K Dobbins, Utah’s Zack Moss and Florida State’s Cam Akers to find homes.

No safeties went — six cornerbacks were chosen — in the opening round. Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, LSU’s Grant Delpit, Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., and Georgia’s J.R Reed are available.

As usual, the spotlight will shine on any quarterback remaining. That means Jake Fromm of Georgia, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Jacob Eason of Washington could be called out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

