The Latest: Indians’ DeShields Jr. tests positive for virus

Salvador Hernandez, a groom at Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn, Wash., wears a mask as he watches a race Wednesday, June 24, 2020, on the first day of thoroughbred horse racing at the track since all professional sports in Washington state were curtailed in March by the outbreak of the coronavirus. No spectators were allowed, but online wagering was available and the races were streamed. Organizers hope to continue racing into October on a modified schedule. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Indians outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being quarantined from his teammates.

Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said DeShields tested positive before coming to Cleveland. The Indians held their first workout at Progressive Field on Friday.

Antonetti said DeShields is doing well and has only had “very mild symptoms” at this point. He’ll have to twice test negative before he’s permitted to re-join the ballclub.

The 27-year-old DeShields spent the past five seasons with Texas. He was acquired by the Indians in the offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

___

The Sept. 12 football game between Lafayette College and Navy has been canceled.

Lafayette informed the Naval Academy that it cannot bring its football team back to campus in time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS.

Navy is seeking to fill the date with another opponent.

___

The Green Bay Packers are optimistic they will have fans at Lambeau Field this season, but they note that seating capacity would be cut significantly and spectators must wear face coverings.

The NFL club also acknowledges the “possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season” because of the pandemic. Training camps across the league are to begin in mid-July.

Reduced seating capacity means the Packers can’t guarantee that ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets. Season-ticket holders will be asked if they want to be part of a process allowing them a chance to reserve tickets.

Those who opt out can have their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited to 2021. If they opt out, their status as season-ticket holders and their existing seats and ticket packages will remain in place for next season.

___

The Latvian soccer federation says its national team will play a postponed friendly at Montenegro on Oct. 7.

The match in Podgorica was originally scheduled to be played March 26 but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltic News Service reported the new date.

Soccer has resumed around much of Europe in empty stadiums. The Champions League is scheduled to be completed in August at a mini-tournament in Portugal.

___

