The Latest: Williams-Murray win mixed doubles opener

8:30 p.m.

The Serena Williams-Andy Murray partnership had a winning start at Wimbledon.

The two former singles champions easily won their opening mixed doubles match, beating Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarchi 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court.

The high-profile duo was met with a loud ovation as they walked on for Murray’s first match on Centre Court since 2017. The two-time men’s champion missed last year’s tournament with an injury and is only playing doubles at the moment after having surgery on his hip.

“It worked out well. We’ve never played together so it’s always a learning curve,” Williams said. “We take it very serious, so that’s why we’re in it.”

It was the second match of the day for both players. Williams beat Julia Goerges in the third round of the singles tournament, while Murray and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost in men’s doubles.

They will play 14th-seeded Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo in the second round.

7 p.m.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray will play their first mixed doubles match on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The All England Club put the match in the biggest stadium after Roger Federer completed his third-round victory over Lucas Pouille.

The fifth-seeded Williams and Murray will face sixth-seeded Andreas Mies of Germany and Alexa Guarachi of Chile.

Both Williams and Murray have already played on Day 6 at Wimbledon, with Williams reaching the fourth round in singles with a straight-set victory and Murray losing in men’s doubles.

6:55 p.m.

Roger Federer broke yet another Wimbledon record by reaching the fourth round for the 17th time.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion beat Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Centre Court to eclipse Jimmy Connors’ mark of 16 fourth-round appearances at the All England Club.

Federer also became the first player — man or woman — to reach 350 match wins in Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer saved a break point at both 3-3 and 5-5 in the first set, then won six straight games to take a 4-0 lead in the second. Pouille managed to hold serve throughout the third set, saving a match point at 6-5. But in the tiebreaker, he netted a backhand on Federer’s third match point.

Federer will next face 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

5:45 p.m.

The All England Club says a tennis fan at Court 12 had to be resuscitated after collapsing during a match at Wimbledon.

The club says a 60-year-old woman received medical attention and was transported to a local hospital.

The incident occurred during the fourth set of Mikhail Kukushkin’s match against Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. Kukushkin was leading 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 2-2 at the time and the match was briefly suspended as medical personnel attended to the woman.

The match resumed a short time later.

4:55 p.m.

Andy Murray is out of the men’s doubles tournament at Wimbledon.

Murray and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost to sixth-seeded Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round on No. 2 Court.

Murray is skipping the singles tournament this year after having hip surgery. But the two-time singles champion still has a chance to lift another Wimbledon trophy because he is set to play his opening match in mixed doubles with Serena Williams later in the day.

Murray missed Wimbledon last year because of his hip injury.

4:45 p.m.

Top-10 player Fabio Fognini said during his third-round loss at Wimbledon that he wanted a bomb to explode at the All England Club.

Later, the Italian player said his comments came in the heat of the moment. He said he was upset about not playing well and the condition of the grass at Court 14.

At his news conference, Fognini said in Italian: “If I offended anyone, I apologize. That definitely wasn’t my intention.”

An All England Club spokeswoman said there was no immediate comment from tournament officials.

Fognini is in a two-year Grand Slam probationary period after getting kicked out of the 2017 U.S. Open for insulting a female chair umpire. He also was fined $27,500 at Wimbledon in 2014 for outbursts during a victory.

4:40 p.m.

A Wimbledon fan needed medical attention at Court 12, forcing a third-round match to be suspended.

The fan was treated by medical personnel during the fourth set of Mikhail Kukushkin’s match against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kukushkin was leading 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 2-2 when the incident occurred. Play was scheduled to resume at 5 p.m.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta reached the fourth round by beating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

4:30 p.m.

Rafael Nadal drew level with Bjorn Borg with his 51st victory at Wimbledon, beating two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round.

Nadal beat Tsonga on Centre Court in a match that wasn’t nearly as taxing as his second-round victory over Nick Kyrgios. He never faced a break point, broke Tsonga five times, and served out the match with an ace.

It was their first meeting at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2008 Australian Open, when Tsonga beat Nadal in the semifinals.

Nadal is now tied for eighth with Borg on the men’s all-time list of most match wins at the All England Club, where he won the title in 2008 and 2010. It was also his tour-leading 35th match win of the season. That number could be matched by Roger Federer, who was up next on Centre Court against Lucas Pouille.

3:35 p.m.

Tennys Sandgren extended his Wimbledon run by upsetting 12th-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (12), 6-3 in the third round.

Sandgren had not earned a tour-level victory since Auckland in January coming into the tournament but beat a top-10 player at a Grand Slam for the third time. He knocked out both Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem en route to the Australian Open quarterfinals last year.

Against Fognini, he saved four set points in the tiebreaker before converting his fourth, which he set up with a running backhand winner following a long rally.

The 10th-ranked Fognini was trying to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time. Sandgren lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the first round last year in his debut.

2:25 p.m.

Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The seven-time champion defeated the 18th-seeded German 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. Williams beat Goerges in straight sets in the semifinals at the All England Club last year before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final.

The 11th-seeded Williams will next play Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday in the fourth round.

Top-seeded Ash Barty also advanced, beating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. The Australian will next face another unseeded player on Monday, Alison Riske of the United States.

1:45 p.m.

Alison Riske of the United States earned a debut appearance in Wimbledon’s fourth round with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

The 55th-ranked Riske has won each of her matches in three sets this week.

She had never been past the third round in eight previous appearances at the All England Club, including a second-round loss to Bencic a year ago.

Riske will face No. 1 Ash Barty or Harriet Dart on Monday with a quarterfinal berth at stake.

1:15 p.m.

Kei Nishikori recorded his 400th career tour-level win to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The former U.S. Open finalist beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 3 Court to make it into the second week for the third time in four years. He reached the quarterfinals last year for his best result at the All England Club.

Sam Querrey also advanced to the fourth round. The unseeded American, who reached the semifinals in 2017 after beating Andy Murray, defeated John Millman 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Querrey will play in the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

12:30 p.m.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is into the second week of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

The sixth-seeded Kvitova beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. It’s the first time she’s made it that far at the All England Club since winning her second title five years ago. She lost in the first round in 2018 and in the second round the previous two years.

No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro also advanced, beating unseeded American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-3. Davis only made it into the tournament as a lucky loser but upset defending champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round. She made a promising start against Suarez Navarro, breaking in the opening game. But the Spaniard, who has yet to drop a set this week, won the next three games and broke Davis again to start the second set.

8:05 a.m.

Serena Williams is expected to play two matches at Wimbledon as Week 1 wraps up, first in singles and later with partner Andy Murray in mixed doubles.

The seven-time singles champion will face 18th-seeded Julia Goerges in the third round on No. 1 Court on Saturday, a rematch of a semifinal last year that Williams won.

Williams and Murray were supposed to debut as a team Friday, but that was postponed. They likely will get on court Saturday evening.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are scheduled for matches on Centre Court as third-round play concludes before Sunday’s traditional day off.

Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, before Federer plays Lucas Pouille.

Also on Centre Court: French Open champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty against unseeded Harriet Dart of Britain.

