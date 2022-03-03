FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — When you think of college wrestling, you think of the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and PAC-12. You don’t think about George Mason. However, seven-year graduate student Alex Madrigal is trying to change that narrative.

“The biggest thing is I want to show that the work you put in translates without having a big name behind you,” said Alex, the Patriots’ 149-pound wrestler. “Without being at a Big Ten school, or without being at a Big 12 School. You can accomplish it just by the hard work you put in.”

Before coming to George Mason four years ago, Alex wrestled two years at Old Dominion, qualifying for the NCAA tournament in both years. In the 2019-2020 season with the Patriots, he qualified again as an alternate.

In his four years at George Mason, Alex has changed the attitude and competitiveness in the wrestling room.

“He brought in just this sense of purpose and attitude, expecting to win,” said George Mason head coach Frank Beasley II. “He modeled the right way to do things, the right way to train, the right way to live your life, for the rest of our team.”

There is not much left for Alex to accomplish in his college career, but with the postseason looming, the super senior is ready to cross some goals off his list.

“It’s been 27 years since we’ve had an all-American,” said Madrigal. “We just moved conferences, so I’d be the first MAC Champion. I’m after being the first to do something. I like to be a transcender. I like to be the start of something.”

With the COVID year back on 2020, Alex was granted an extra year of eligibility. Now it’s his last chance. His final postseason run of his college career, and Alex is ready to take down the competition.

“The last thing, the last step for him, is to be on the podium, to be an all-American” said Beasley II. “That’s his goal and expectation, and he’s done all the right things, and he’s put himself in a position where he’s earned that. Now he has to go take it.”

“That’s what I’ve been doing for 18 years in this sport, and that’s a perfect way to cap off my career,” said Alex. “I’d be very happy with that. I think, regardless, I’m happy as it is, but I think that’s just the cherry on top.”

Alex, along with the rest of his teammates, will kickoff postseason play on Friday at the MAC Championships in Ohio. For Alex, he is seeded 3rd at 149 pounds, with the top five wrestlers qualifying for the NCAA’s (Amount of qualifiers vary for each weight).