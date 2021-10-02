The Great Valley Rivalry; Shepherd looks to bounce back against a 4-0 Shippensburg team

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Great Valley rivalry, as it was once called, returns to Ram Stadium this weekend when the Rams welcome in Shippensburg.

“There’s nobody on our schedule that we have a deeper history with than Shippensburg University Football,” said Rams head coach Ernie McCook. “The local aspect of it being a rivalry is going to bring a lot of energy to the game and it should be something that our kids will enjoy playing in and we’ll want to execute at a high level.”

The Rams suffered their first loss of the season last week in their home opener, falling 37-29 to Kutztown and look to bounce back against a Shippensburg team that leads the PSAC East with a perfect 4-0 record.

“Our guys put the Kutztown game behind us and our focus has been on Ship and I feel good about our game plan and I feel good about our preparation.”

Shippensburg and Shepherd are currently the two top offenses in the PSAC, averaging 42 and 39.2 points per game, respectively. The Quarterback battle will be something to watch as well with Rams lead by the top quarterback in the conference, Tyson Bagent, who is 125/166 so far this season and averages 393.8 yards passing per game. On the other side is Brycen Mussina, who won back the starting job this year with the Red Raiders, and ranks fourth in the conference among quarterbacks, completing 80/116 through four games and averages 276.3 passing yards per game.

“I think we’ll see a lot of similarities in the offenses but I’m just excited for the battle and what comes out of it on Saturday,” said Bagent.

Kickoff is Saturday at noon and will also be Hall of Fame Weekend for the Rams.