“The Great One” vs. “The Great Eight” Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin raise over $40K for coronavirus relief

Courtesy: Washington Capitals Twitter

On Wednesday, NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky faced off against Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin in NHL 20 to raise money to benefit the Edmonton Food Bank and MSE Foundation’s Feeding the Frontlines fund.

Fans were able to livestream the game via the Capitals Twitch channel and could make donations throughout the broadcast.

In what was supposed to be a best-of-three contest, fans donated over $20,000 with Gretsky and Ovechkin matching the donations to push the total to over $40,000 raised.

The duo put down the controller after two games. Gretzky took game one in a thrilling 5-4 overtime win, while Ovechkin took the second game 4-1 through two periods.

