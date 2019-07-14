The Frederick “Cheese” open up series at home against the Salem Red Sox

FREDERICK, Md.

The Frederick Keys changed their name to the Frederick Cheese Saturday night and sported specialty “cheese” jerseys to coincide with their temporary name change.

The game worn jerseys were then auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting Play4TheCure.

The “Cheese” got off to a great start, scoring early in the first. Frederick would then bat around in the 3rd, scoring five more runs.

Salem would get two in the 6th and add four more runs in the top of the 9th to tie things up at six. The Red Sox would go on to win it in the 10th inning with a final score of 7-6.