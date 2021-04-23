“The energy has been a little different”: South County football looking laser focused heading into state semis

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — South County is two wins away from pulling off back-to-back state championships.

On Saturday, the Stallions travel to take on Madison in the state semis. It’s new territory for the Warhawks, but not for South County.

The Stallions look even more laser focused this week then they did during last year’s title run. They know what’s at stake.

“The energy has been a little different in a good way,” said head coach Tynan Rolander. “They have been on top of it this week.”

We know what it’s like,” said senior DB Sam Dankah. “We know what it’s going to feel like to be out there. We are just focusing on our keys, come out with the dub, and come out next week.”