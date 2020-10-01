“The dual threats make it more challenging”: Del Rio, Washington prepare for Ravens

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Washington Football had a tough weekend. After losing 34-20 to the Cleveland Browns Sunday, they lost defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis for the rest of the year.

Now Washington heads into this Sunday taking on an angry Baltimore Ravens team that is fresh off a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they will be doing so without Ioannidis and defensive end Chase Young.

And to top it all off, they will be facing one of the best quarterback’s in the league, Lamar Jackson. Washington has taken on a dual threat QB this year, and it didn’t go well, as Arizona QB Kyler Murray took care of the Washington defense. It’s a different animal, but still the same challenge for Washington.

“Lamar, in particular, is outstanding,” said Washington Football defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “They got a good team. “We realized that the guys that can run and throw, the dual threats, make it more challenging.”