‘The Challenge’ brings opportunity to showcase local basketball in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – This Saturday, seven high school boy’s basketball teams from Frederick County will have a chance to compete in a showcase event, ‘The Challenge’, at Hood College.

Teams from the Maryland School for the Deaf, Frederick Christian Academy, Walkersville, Oakdale, Thomas Johnson, Saint John Catholic Prep, and Urbana will compete against each other

“Just being in the DMV hoops scene, there’s events all over, all the time.” said Chris Jenkins, Director of ‘The Challenge’, “Frederick doesn’t have one, and it’s a great community that definitely deserves one. So we want to create a great community event for the area.”

Chris serves as the Assistant Director for the Governor’s Challenge, hosted out of Salisbury, Maryland, the largest holiday basketball tournament in the country. His experience with the Governor’s Challenge began with volunteer work, stemming from his time as a Boonsboro alum, and Salisbury University alum.

For The Challenge in Frederick County, his aim was to create an event that would be able to showcase the talent from the Western part of Maryland.

“You see it all the time, when our Frederick county teams match up.” said Chris, “Team’s like Oakdale, TJ, and Frederick going to states the past couple of years. There is talent here too, and we want to show it to everyone.”

