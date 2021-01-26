TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wanting to be a part of Super Bowl LV in Tampa but don’t have the money to purchase a ticket or aren’t a frontline worker?

Well, the NFL has just the thing for you… fan cutouts!

Through their “Fans in the Stands” program, fans will be able to send in a photo of themselves or their hero to be printed out onto a cutout which will be placed all across Raymond James Stadium.

By purchasing a cutout, the NFL said you will be automatically entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from the fan cutouts will be donated to local charities of your team’s choosing.

After the big game on Feb. 7, you will have an opportunity to find and tag yourself in a photo of the stadium to share on social media.

All that the NFL asks is that you wear NFL-branded attire in your picture, submit a well-lit photo and show off your team spirit.

Cutouts will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and FAQ’s on the cutout program, visit the Super Bowl’s Fans in the Stands website.