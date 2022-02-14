Rams earn world championship title, Eufaula celebrates hometown hero: Les Snead

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula is the hometown of Rams General Manager, Les Snead. After coming out of the NFL’s biggest matchup on top, the small town is proud of the character instilled in Snead, through the guidance of his mother, Pam.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the NFL’s biggest game of the year at SoFi Stadium, residents in one small Alabama town dressed head to toe in their blue and gold. Thousands of miles from the game, the Eufaula Country Club was decked out in Rams decorations.

Close to 100 people showed up to watch the big game but most importantly to support the Eufaula born and raised.

Behind the successful man is a single mother who paved the way. Pam instilled work ethic and character in Les from a young age. Those who watched Les grow up and grew up alongside him can all attest to the kind of man he is.

He’s been so personally kind to me and my family and to so many people here in Eufaula and I’m sure all across the country, you know we are a small town and we are just so proud that he has had such success because he just deserves it. And of course, his mother is just the proudest mother on the planet right now. Amy Smith – Snead Family Friend

Pam kept the entire Eufaula community in the loop as she flew to L.A. to support her son. Moments before kick-off, Pam sent a text to the watch party. It read, “My last message from Les, this is my Les! Thank you all for supporting him! Have fun – I am!”

The mother and son have a special bond. 20 minutes before kick-off, Les wanted his mother to know he was thinking about her.

Los Angeles Rams, General Manager, Les Snead sent this text to his mother right before the game

After Sunday night’s victory, the entire Snead family experienced a world championship — and 2,000 miles away, an entire community celebrated the man they call their hometown hero.