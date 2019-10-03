‘Big Game Bound’ Week 5: John Elway talks success on and off the field

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 5 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking with one of the greatest of all time. Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning quarterback John Elway joins the show to talk about the current state of the league and his battle with a rare hand condition.

Plus, we’re breaking down two can’t-miss matchups. First, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travel to ‘Jerry World’ for a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Next, the Thursday night game features two contenders in the NFC: the Los Angeles Rams head north to Seattle to take on the Seahawks and the 12th man.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

What the Hallock: Former NFL fullback Ty Hallock breaks down the teams that are trending in the right direction.

The Big Decision: Bob Harris from FootballDiehards.com is helping you with your fantasy football lineup. Is Melvin Gordon poised for a big return? Where should you be looking for your under-the-radar breakout star?

is helping you with your fantasy football lineup. Is Melvin Gordon poised for a big return? Where should you be looking for your under-the-radar breakout star? The Big Guest: John Elway talks about the keys to success in football and in life. What makes a great leader, and the difference between leading a team on the field and in the front office.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.