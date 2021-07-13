“That’s what makes me humble..” Vicky Bullett takes pride in her journey from Martinsburg to the Olympics

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – Back in May 2021, Vicky Bullett was announced as the new Director of Athletics, and Community Outreach for the Boys and Girls Club Eastern Panhandle; closing a full circle moment for her

“Some people couldn’t even find Martinsburg on the map at the time.” said Vicky Bullett, “That’s what makes me humble, is – you kind of come from nowhere – and made it somewhere.”

That “somewhere”, turned out to be a two Olympic stints with the U.S Women’s Basketball Team; winning a Gold Medal in 1988, and a Bronze Medal in 1992. And that’s on top, of all the other achievements for Bullett’s Hall of Fame career. A career, that planted its roots in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“I got to sneak in.” said Vicky, “I wasn’t allowed because it was just the Boys club, so Jack Beavers let me come in with my brothers, and later in 1990 they changed the name to the Boys and Girls Club, and I started playing right there.”

Vicky credits her brothers, and the relationship she had with them; explaining how instrumental their support was, and their lessons were for her playing career.

“She is very humble.” said Denise Smith, Vicky’s childhood friend, “She is so good with the kids, she has a teaching degree. She works very well with adults, and students; and yeah she’s just a normal person.”

Her work now, involves working with the kids in the community; focusing on their joy, and success. But of course, she gets to share a few cool stories with them too.

“I did bring my medals in, gave them autographed pictures, and then by the time they got home, their parents didn’t believe that I was actually there. So it’s neat, they weren’t born when I played. They haven’t seen me play, but just to let them know that I was a part of something great, was special.”

