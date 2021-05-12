“That’s kind of their dream, to play in Williamsport”: Excitement is in the air, Little League World Series is back in 2021

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The news broke last week that the Little League World Series would be returning in 2021.

Excitement fills the air, as little teams from all over the United States will begin preparing for their chance to go to Williamsport. However, there are some changes to this year’s format.

In a typical year, eight U.S. teams and eight international teams would compete for the title of “Little League World Series Champions.” But, due to COVID-19 still being a concern, there will be no international teams this year. Instead, two teams from each of the eight U.S. regions will represent in Williamsport.

It might feel different, but there is still a lot of excitement for kids to have a chance to play in Williamsport.

“That’s kid of their dream, to play in Williamsport,” said Kevin Plummer, Vice President of the Fairfax Little League American Division. “Not a whole lot of kids make it there, but to at least have the opportunity, no matter how remote it might be. I think the kids are excited for things to get back to normal just like the parents are.”