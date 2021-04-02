“That’s been my goal since I was a little kid”: Centreville stud Chris Kuzemka decommits from VA Tech to pursue dream of playing college basketball

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — Centreville’s Chris Kuzemka is your typical star athlete.

The star football and basketball player made his decision during the pandemic to play football at Virginia Tech University.

“I committed around times where we didn’t really know if basketball season was going to really happen,” said Kuzemka. “We saw a lot of states cancel and I felt like that I didn’t want that opportunity to go away if I waited too long.”

But after an incredible senior basketball season, winning a state title, and being named District, Region, and State Player of the Year, Chris Kuzemka changed his mind. He decided to decommit from Virginia Tech, and look to play basketball in college.

“Just the feeling in my heart , in my gut. We had that state championship run. I just felt like that game wasn’t going to be my last game. I had more in it. I didn’t want to go away from basketball. I wanted to play again. That’s been my goal since I was a little kid. I want to play college basketball. I just reopened it and I’m really excited about it and I’m just waiting to see what happens.”

Kuzemka is still looking for a new home next year. But wherever that is, he is ready to do whatever it takes to be the best player, and a team player.

“A guy that’s going to work harder than anyone else, do it for the team. Unselfish guy that will work his tail off, just do anything for the win.”