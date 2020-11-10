“That competitiveness has really impressed me from day one..” Terrapins women’s basketball prepare for season after roster overhaul

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins Women’s Basketball Team will enter a shorter playing season, after they’ve lost seven key players from last year’s roster, all while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But, despite all the challenges, Head Coach Brenda Frese takes comfort in the competitive spirit of her team.

“As competitive as last year’s team was – and they were and they were super talented – there’s been no dropoff,” she said Thursday afternoon. “It’s been even higher quite honestly. So that’s been pretty exciting.”

It’s a sentiment that is echoed by two of her newest additions to the roster, true freshman Angel Reese, and transfer senior from Mississippi State, Chloe Bibby.

“I just love to compete, I want to win in every drill, doesn’t matter if it’s the smallest drill, or the best drill, I want to be the best in everything.” said Angel Reese

“By the end (of practice) – Coach Frese is calling it off and everybody is like – hold off, one more, let’s go again. So its great to be a part of that environment.” said Chloe Bibby

The Terrapins will enjoy the on-court presence from senior guard Chloe Bibby, who compiled 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds last winter at Mississippi State. She was just made clear eligible for the 2020-2021 season, and will bring much needed experience to the roster.

“No question that someone like Chloe Bibby, that has played in a Final Four, has played at the highest level – it already shows in her practices.” said Coach Frese “We’re gonna need that experience factor.”

The team will play a much younger roster than last season, a smaller one as well. It only carries two seniors, Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan, transfer from Harvard University; and has only one redshirt junior, Channise Lewis, who is recovering from a lateral meniscus tear in her left knee from last season.

A large part of their offensive production will come from their young core; comprised of Big Ten freshman of the year, Ashley Owusu, sophomore guard Diamond Miller, and freshman Angel Reese, who ranked No. 2 nationwide by ESPN in her class.

“Angel Reese is as good as advertised, if not better,” Frese said of the St. Frances graduate. “She is playing at a level that is pretty special to see in a freshman coming in. Super dynamic between her scoring, her rebounding, her ability to get other people shots, and just her confidence level has been tremendous to see. When you look at that Big Three with Ashley, Diamond and Angel and then if you’re able to add in some experience with Chloe and Katie and some of the depth on the team – I mean, we haven’t even talked about Mimi Collins coming in with her redshirt year – there’s a lot of exciting pieces that we’re going to be able to put together.”

That competitive spirit will be tested this season, as the Terps move closer to the start of their season on November 27th, against Davidson, for the Gulf Coast Showcase for Thanksgiving weekend in Florida. For now, they will play three games; Missouri State on November 28th, and Arkansas on November 29th. Besides those games, their schedule has not been released yet for the season.