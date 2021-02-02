Terry Bradden gives credit to his time at Howard University, for his career leading up to the Super Bowl

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Howard University will be represented at the Super Bowl, through a former alum that played quarterback for the Bisons.

Terry Bradden is a defensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs; and has been with the organization for 3 years. Under Head Coach Andy Reid, this will be Bradden’s second trip to the Super Bowl.

“My first meeting, I’ll never forget; it was at the Pro Bowl.” said Terry Bradden, when asked about the first meeting with Andy Reid. “Terry Crews brought me up to Coach Reid, and introduced me. And he was like ‘This is young GA [Graduate Assistant] at Bethume-Cookman.’ And the first thing that Coach Reid said to me was, ‘Oh I played football at Grambling [State].’ But he was joking with me, but I knew that he knew about HBCU’s. And – man, that’s really my first encounter with Coach Reid. And then after two weeks, he called me, they flew me up here, and they gave me the opportunity to interview in front of Coach Reid. And it was awesome, he gave me my first opportunity, and I love him for that.”

Coach Bradden spent his first season with the Chiefs as a defensive assistant in 2017. In 2018, under the guidance of Chiefs Hall of Famer, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Thomas; Bradden worked with the defensive line, including alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones, who led the team that season, as a third-year, with 15.5 sacks.

In 2019, Coach Bradden worked with the defensive backs, notably with safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was voted second-team All-Pro, and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

All this success, stemmed from his roots in the District; playing for the Howard University Bisons. He spent two seasons with the team, from 2009-2011; before transferring, and graduating from Tuskegee University.

“Oh man, hu is deep in my heart. Even though I graduated from Tuskegee, Howard University is big to me.” said Terry Bradden, “One, they gave me my opportunity. Carey bailey who was the head coach at that time, and Andre Cramer was my recruiting – Terry Sims – which is a big piece of my whole success here – was the recruiting coordinator. And without me going to Howard, I would never have the opportunity to meet terry sims, who gave me the opportunity to be a GA at Bethume-Cookman – which led to me having an opportunity to go to the pro bowl, to meet Emmitt Thomas, terry crews, and eventually Coach [Andy] Reid.”

To watch the full conversation with Coach Terry Bradden, click on the video below: