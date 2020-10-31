Terrapins tank Minnesota, earn bounce back win beating Gophers 45-44

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reacts after scoring a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins mount a 17-point comeback against the Minnesota Gophers, in what Head Coach Mike Locksley describes as a “character win”.

On the final play for the Terrapins at the end of the first overtime period, Maryland was set up for a 1st and goal from Minnesota’s two yard line, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa received the snap, faked the handoff, and rolled to his right to score for the home team.

Maryland could not stop Minnesota on the offensive side in the first overtime period, as the Gophers’ Seth Green punched in a two-yard touchdown to close the gap. But, in a stroke of luck, Minnesota’s kicker Brock Walker missed the extra point to leave the Terrapins in shock and jubilation.

In the second and third quarters, the storyline for the Terrapins looked much different. Minnesota moved most of their offense through Good Counsel grad, Mohamed Ibrahim, who scored four touchdowns in the first half to put Maryland down 28-21 at halftime.

Minnesota would proceed to score 10 unanswered points in the second half as well, despite a close chance in the third quarter where running back Peny Boone had a chance to close the gap but fumbled the ball on the goal-line.

Taulia Tagovailoa proceeded to take over in the game, and score on back-to-back drives, which allowed for the Terps to trim the deficit to seven points, within around seven minutes left in the second half.

Senior running back Jake Funk scored on the touchdown drive for Maryland in the fourth quarter, running in for 19-yards, with 3:38 left on the clock.

Jake Funk rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries, while also scoring one touchdown in this one. But the biggest jump comes from starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who exploded for three touchdowns, while throwing for 394 yards, going 26 of 35 passes, and also rushed for 59 yards and scoring two touchdowns in that process.