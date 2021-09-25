Terrapins roll through Kent State 37-16, focus on improving on performance

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. scores a touchdown against Kent State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With 14 seconds left in the game, Maryland junior quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, would take a knee on 4th down to run out the clock; as Maryland would come out with a 37-16 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Maryland would not only start their season 4-0 for the first time since 2016, but would also run through their non-conference slate undefeated for the first time since 2016 as well.

Taulia finished the night completing 31 of 41 throws for 384 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Maryland would start slow at home, allowing Kent State to score first off a field goal from their 18-yard line that came after the Terps lost the ball on their second drive on offense, of an interception.

Following that interception, the Terrapins would score three consecutive touchdowns; Dontay Demus Jr. would be the first to score with a 33-yard touchdown reception, Rakim Jarrett would add to the tally with a 6-yard diving catch for a touchdown in the endzone to start the second quarter, and Tayon Fleet-Davis would add the first of two in this game, with a 3-yard run up the middle in the red zone.

12 different receivers would share the wealth on offense, the most in a game for Maryland since they had 11 against Indiana back in 2015. Taulia Tagovailoa would rack up his third 300-yard passing game this season, fourth all-time.

Senior Dontay Demus Jr. would add his 13th career touchdown, and extend his streak of catching a pass to 26 games, dating back to October 27th, 2018.

Maryland would add two more touchdowns in the third quarter, and would restrict the Golden Flashes to nine points, until they scored their first touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Despite all the positive for the Terrapins, the team would echo statements of discipline, and improvement in their post-game press conferences; highlighting their tough Big Ten schedule ahead.

“Obviously, it was a sloppy game with the penalties and the drops.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley in his opening statement. “On both phases there at the end of the half we just didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but I felt we played strong in the second half. I thought our team came out, we made some good adjustments, had some good energy. I thought we started out a little lethargic as a team and I thought the second half we played better.”

Kent State’s starting quarterback, Dustin Crum would rack up 308 yards, finishing 19 of 33 passing attempts, including one touchdown towards the end of the game. Three different receivers would finish with 50+ yards for the Golden Flashes.

“It’s a privilege sitting 4-0, don’t get me wrong.” said Locksley. “As disappointed as I am, it’s what we’re capable of being able to play like. I know the work these kids put in, Monday to Friday. Gotta get some things cleaned up.”

“Lot of little mental stuff we had going on.: said senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. “We just had to clean up a lot of stuff, getting everything going. Not really beating ourselves, and stuff like that. Early on we really beat ourselves, by playing to a team and not necessarily to a standard. So I feel like we just have to get some corrections, and get the team going.”

The Terrapins will prepare for No. 5 Iowa next Friday, for an 8pm start.