Terrapins ready to build off early success against Howard

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Week 2 for the Maryland Terrapins carries the weight of high expectations, coming out of a strong win against West Virginia.

For the Terps, their next opponent is comes right out of the District of Columbia.

“Always special to host a local team like Howard.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “Larry scott is one of my good friends in this business. Have a tremendous amount of respect for him, he’s been around some great programs and does a really good job. And when you watch their team on tape, they’re very well coached. I know he’ll have his team ready to play.”

In his first season with the Terrapins, Head Coach Mike Locksley lead his team to a 79-0 win over the Bisons, to begin their campaign. Despite a 3-9 finish in the year, Coach Locksley emphasized it would unfair to compare his team now, to the team back then; and the same would hold true for the Howard Bisons.

His focus, this Saturday, is to build off the energy, and excitement surrounding the program.

“The goal for us is to not play the team, but to play to the standard,” coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday. “That’s been our talk with our team throughout the course of the summer. We set standards and we play the standards, we don’t play the opponent.”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11th, 2001; Coach Locksley confirmed the players would honor the lives lost, and those who served after, with a special decal on their helmets. A decal the players created themselves.

“I did think it was important for me to talk to the players about the significance of 9/11, and being here in D.C., in this area.” said Coach Locksley, “Obviously we were affected with the Pentagon being attacked, and I kind of addressed it with our team about, the significance of what it means.”

Kickoff against Howard University will be at 7:30pm at Capital One Field.