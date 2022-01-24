Terrapins prepare for physical contest against Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After pulling off an 81-65 win over No. 17 Illinois, the Maryland Terrapins will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a conference rematch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

In their last outting on January 15, 2022, the Scarlet Knights beat the Terps 70-59, behind 31 points from Ron Harper Jr. Harper also shot 6-of-8 from the three point line, in a dominant performance at College Park.

“Just a little bit easier the second time around, because there is a level of familiarity.” said interim coach Danny Manning, when asked about defensively preparing for Rutgers. “I guess playing them the second time, we’re just not going in cold turkey. So you have a better feel for them.”

In Maryland’s win over Illinois, Donta Scott put in a 25 point performance coming off the bench, something Manning has said he would like to see Scott sustain in this next game on the road.

Rutgers are coming off a loss to Minnesota, a 68-65 contest where the Golden Gopher held Harper Jr. to 12 points. For Maryland to have similar success on the road, they will have to overcome the physical style of play from Rutgers.

“Geo baker is 6’4. And he’s the smallest guy on their starting lineup.” said Manning, “So they’re a physical team. They do a terrific job of guarding actions, especially on the first side. And for us especially, offensively, we’ve got to get the ball moving from one side of the court to the other. We’ve got to be able to drive closeouts on ball reversal, and get paint touches.”