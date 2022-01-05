Terrapins prepare for another road battle against Illinois

Maryland forward Qudus Wahab, center, drives between Iowa forward Filip Rebraca, left, and guard Connor McCaffery, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a 80-75 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Maryland Terrapins prepare for another road conference game, this time making the trip to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini.

The Illini are led by junior forward Kofi Cockburn, who leads the conference with 11.9 rebounds per game, and is second in scoring with 22.5 points per game till date.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us.” said interim Head Coach Danny Manning, “But we’ve got to make sure that we present a lot of resistance in terms of guarding the basketball, passes into the post, and then guarding the post as well.”

The Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year will present a major challenge for Maryland’s frontcourt, currently spearheaded by junior Qudus Wahab, and true freshman Julian Reese off the bench.

“Trying to deny him as much as I can from getting the ball.” said Qudus, “I know they’re going to be looking for him all game long, so just matching his energy is the key for me.”

Maryland’s advantage can come from the defensive side of the ball, with Illinois averaging around 15.2 turnovers per game, and giving up nearly eight steals as well.

Tipoff is set for 7pm at the State Farm Center.