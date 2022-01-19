Terrapins left with more questions than answers, after 83-64 loss to Michigan

Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) drives on Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10), Kobe Bufkin (2) and Moussa Diabate (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a late surge, the Maryland men’s basketball team could not overcome their disappointing first half performance, dropping a 19 point loss to Michigan on the road. The Terps currently sit at 1-6 in conference play.

“We had way too many empty possessions in the first half, in terms of turnovers.” said interim coach Danny Manning, “I believe we had 10, we only had three in the second half.”

“We gotta stick together, we gotta grind through it, and we gotta somehow find a way.”

Maryland relied heavily on their two stars, Eric Ayala, and Donta Scott, as Scott finished the night with 19 points, and Ayala finished with 22. 20 of Ayala’s points came in the second half.

“We had 19 points at halftime.” said Manning, “For us, we’re far too talented of a team to have 19 points at halftime.”

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated the Terps, with a 21 point performance shooting 10-of-14 after missing some time because of an injury. He also picked up six assists, and six boards. As a team, the Wolverines outscored the Terps by 20 points in the paint, and snatched down 12 more boards than Maryland.

“We’re at a one point now where we’re gonna push some buttons, we’re gonna do some things different. See what happens from there.”