Terrapins get back to their winning ways, overcome slow start against Longwood

Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers goes up for a basket against Longwood during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 97-67. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, the Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball team found themselves trailing against the Longwood Lancers. Despite an 8-2 start to their game, the first frame of their game would be marred by missed shots, sloppy mistakes on defense, and a lack of aggression early.

The Terps would overcome their battles in the first half altogether, and jump out to a significant lead in the second, winning their game 97-67 to start their season.

“Longwood is extremely well coached. I thought they scouted us extremely well from a season ago, came out ready to go. I thought they were fearless.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese after the game, “I thought it looked like your first game, a lot of missed layups, some sloppiness to start. But credit, through the quarters I thought we got better. I thought we responded at halftime. Our second and third quarters, we were able to do some great things.”

After the first quarter, the Terps outscored the Lancers off turnovers, 15-3, highlighted by defensive plays created by Angel Reese, Katie Benzan, Mimi Collins, and Faith Masonius. The Terps also outscored Longwood with points off the bench, 29-10 after the first quarter.

Five different players found themselves on the score sheet with double-digit margins, including freshman Shyanne Sellers. She scored 17 points off the bench, and played 29 minutes.

“I thought she did really well, one thing I’ve been real firm with her is taking care of the basketball.” said Frese, “First two basketball games, she was turning the ball way too much, so I loved seeing the stat today with a positive assist-turnover ratio. I thought she was fearless, she was confident, she belonged.”

Sophomore Angel Reese led the way for her team, with 21 points, and 14 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. This was her first home game with fans.

“I know if I can’t do anything, I can rebound, so just doing that, helping my teammates. I mean I’m the biggest one out there, so I’m expected to get rebounds.” said Angel Reese, “Last year was tough for me of course, but having my teammates, and my coaches put me back in the space I was at the beginning of the season last year, has really helped me a lot. I feel like I’m ready now.”

Maryland is back in action on Friday night, as they host Villanova at 7pm.