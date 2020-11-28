Terrapins exercise offensive arsenal, in win over Navy 82-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In an impressive win over the Navy Midshipmen, the Maryland Terrapins put on an offensive show; shooting 68.2 percent from the field, and five players scoring in double digits.

Their offense was led by senior guard Darryl Morsell, who finished the game with 15 points, 4 assists, and five boards. Morsell combined with senior transfer Galin Smith, to score 27 points; giving the Terps a much needed boost early in the first half.

“That was kind of our focus today, getting in the paint and make plays. Like our first play, we came out and I threw it right to Galin. So, like it’s great playing with a big man.” said Darryl Morsell, “A big man that loves talking, that plays hard. I enjoyed feeding him, and getting him some easy buckets.”

Galin Smith scored a career high 12-points in this game, he didn’t miss a single shot in the first half to head into the break with eight points, along with a block.

“Morsell, who finished with 12 points, and eight rebounds in the team’s season opener against Old Dominion; had a team-high 11 points and five rebounds as the Terps entered halftime.

“I was bragging about him. He’s gotten so much better offensively,” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “I mean, you think about where he was when he got here and where he is with his shot now, it’s pretty amazing. And I think it’s going in every time, and it did today, obviously.”

“We knew the first four minutes of the second half was important.” said Darryl Morsell, “With veteran guys, we all know that is really the turning point. I think we were up eight, after halftime; so we knew we had to get out early.”

Heading into halftime, the Terps only led by 7 points, the score was 32-25. Maryland outscored Navy 50-27 in the second half, shooting 75 percent on 18-of-24 shooting.

Their next game is on Sunday, November 29th; against Mount St. Mary’s at the Xfinity Center.