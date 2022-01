Eric Ayala walks back to the locker room, after losing to Wisconsin 70-69.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In a tale of two halves, the Maryland Terrapins would overcome a 15+ point deficit, keeping their game close against No. 23 Wisconsin, before losing 70-69.

Eric Ayala led the way for the Terps with 19 points, and five rebounds. Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis gave the Badgers 19 points, and seven rebounds.

