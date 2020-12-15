Terrapins drop Big Ten opener to No. 19 Rutgers, Ron Harper Jr. shines at College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a strong end to their first half, the Maryland men’s basketball team ended their night with a 74-60 loss to No. 19 Rutgers, for the start of Big Ten conference play.

Although, it’s not so much that Maryland lost; more so than Rutgers were much better than them on the night.

“They’re having fun out there, and that’s what we gotta – we gotta have a little bit more fun when we play.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “And, we’re letting shots affect the way we act, and they’re playing loose and having fun. They’re good, they’re really good.”

Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. led all scorers with 27 points and added five rebounds and four assists. Rutgers also got 15 points, three rebounds and three assists from senior point guard Geo Baker – who returned after missing three games with a high ankle sprain, 11 points and three assists from senior point guard Jacob Young, and 10 points and 16 rebounds from junior center Myles Johnson.

The Terrapins were not entirely at a loss on this night. They went into the locker room at halftime up 28-27, coming off a 15-4 run to finish off the half, after they were down by as many as 12 points.

“Our zone worked for us in the first half.” said Coach Turgeon of the team’s performance to end the 1st half, “We limited them to one shot, they missed some open ones.”

“It was better than Clemson,” said sophomore Donta Scott. “We moved the ball more and found more spacing and more cutting. So we got easier open looks.”

But then, Ron Harper Jr.; son of Chicago Bulls star Ron Harper Sr., created havoc for the Terrapins and their gameplan.

“In the second half, Harper just said, ‘Ah, I’m taking over the game,’” Turgeon said. “They did isolations for him, and we screwed up and didn’t switch a ball screen late. Those little things are hurting us right now. He just said he was going to take over, and they stretched us a little bit, and they were able to get downhill.”

“He was a problem.” said junior point guard Eric Ayala, “He was filling it up throughout the night. He hit a lot of big shots to get them on a run. They played pretty big with him tonight.”

It didn’t help that Maryland also struggled shooting the ball on the night, going 4 of 20 from the perimeter; three of those shots coming from Donta Scott, who scored a team high 20 points.

“You’ve got to give them a little credit, but you’ve also just got to be like, ‘We just didn’t make some open looks.’” said Coach Turgeon, “If you make three of those open threes in that open stretch, it’s a down-to-the-wire game, and we didn’t. Every time we made a play, they answered it. I do think our offense got better.”

The Terrapins will have to continue getting better, especially taking advantage of this long break before they’re back against La Salle on December 22nd.