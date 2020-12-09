Terrapins adapt to constant change in schedule, ahead of Big Ten-ACC matchup against Clemson

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Following a roller-coaster week from Maryland men’s basketball team; that saw them lose games due to four cancellations, and Hakim Hart breaking out for a 32 point game, the Terps will finally hit the road for their Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchup against Clemson.

Seven different players on the team are averaging more than five points per game, with Eric Ayala leading the way with 15.3 ppg; followed by Hakim Hart, Donta Scott, and finally Aaron Wiggins; all of whom are averaging double digits in scoring.

“I think we have seven starters on our roster this year,” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon. “And then we have some guys that are developing into being good players for us, so I think it’s just our roster is a little bit deep.”

This will be Maryland’s first matchup against Clemson, since leaving the ACC conference back in 2014. This will also be the first time the Terrapins will play in front of a crowd this season; while Littlejohn Coliseum will not sell out, there will be almost 2,000 fans in the arena that night.

“I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing,” said junior guard Eric Ayala. “Looking forward to see how it is with 2000 fans compared to none, and just trying go out there and compete to the best of our ability.”

Of course, because of these cancellations, Maryland has been able to practice more for their upcoming battle against the Tigers.

“We’ve had a little bit more practice time, because of it, we would have had a little bit less.” said Coach Turgeon, “So you’ve gotta think of that as a positive, and just kind of go from there. But it’s one day at a time.”

“Coach has amped it up in practice, he is real into it.” said Ayala, “You know it’s just a whole team effort, with not having the game, you know everything going on with the season, I think we’ve relied a lot on practice time and just being together and stuff.”

Their matchup against Clemson is set for a 5:00 pm tipoff on Wednesday, at Littlejohn Coliseum.