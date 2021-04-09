Terrapin’s Aaron Wiggins will test NBA Draft waters, while keeping eligibility

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins dunks on Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 73-55. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday afternoon, Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins announced through his social media, that he would be testing the waters in the NBA Draft process, while maintaining eligibility.

“I appreciate my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and followers for all of their support, and encouragement over the past three years at the University of Maryland”, said Wiggins in a statement posted on social media. “Time brings about change, and God opens doors and I have grown faith to move forward, transition, and trust the process.”

The 6’6” junior forward from Greensboro, N.C.; Wiggins averaged 14.5 points per game, during the 2020-2021 season; on top of being the team’s second-best rebounder, averaging 5.8. In his final game, a loss against No. 2 Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, Wiggins dropped a career-high 27 points.

If Wiggins were to return to College Park, he would be part of a veteran core; built up of him, Eric Ayala, incoming transfers Fatts Russell, and Qudus Wahab, and Donta Scott. The Terrapins would be bolstered by a deep bench, consisting of Hakim Hart, Jairus Hamilton, James Graham III, and freshmen Ike Cornish, & Julian Reese. Head Coach Mark Turgeon still has one more scholarship spot open, with the transfers of Chol Marial, and Aquan Smart; while having the option to use it on the potential return of Darryl Morsell.

The NBA draft combine will be held June 21-27. Players must withdraw from the draft by July 19 to preserve their collegiate eligibility.