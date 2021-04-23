Terrapin superfan excited to be back in College Park, for Red-White Spring game

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – This Saturday, fans will be back in the stands for Maryland Football’s Red-White Spring game. All student, and general public tickets have been claimed; according to the University’s website.

Among those fans, will be a Clear Spring, Maryland native; whose Terrapin memorabilia collection is unlike anything you’ve seen.

“I was a Notre Dame fan growing up.” said Matt Banzhoff, “But then my cousin went to Maryland to play football. After he went there, and things like that I just naturally turned into a Maryland fan, and it’s just escalated since.”

Matt Banzhoff’s cousin, Mike Hull, played for the Terrapins’ football team from 1997-1999. After his graduation, Matt’s collection didn’t really start coming together, until he started getting help from his son.

“”The room started about five or six years ago with my son, Sam and I.” said Matt, “And it started with just a couple helmets, and programs and things like that, and it’s just escalated into what you see now.”

Sam’s fandom for the Terrapins started at a much younger age than his fathers. But, coincidentally; his favorite memory with his dad, ties back to this Saturday.

“”It was at the spring game – that spring game he comes to me and says we got season tickets, and I was so happy.” said Sam Banzhoff, when asked about his favorite memory.

Sam went on to say how much building this collection meant for him; not just as a chance to bond with his father, but for a chance to grow their love for the Terrapins. Funny enough, both of their favorite game that they’ve watched in person; is a 52-51 overtime loss to Ohio State, back in November, 2018.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun just being back in the stadium, cause last year while we watched all of the games here, it kind of stunk not being able to go down and watch them.” said Matt, “And beating Minnesota last year, with that missed extra point – those are all things we would have been there for, but we couldn’t. But yes we are very much looking forward to being back this year.”