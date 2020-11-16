Terrapin basketball teams release non-conference schedule, men’s basketball start season on November 25

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Maryland men’s coach Mark Turgeon, center, runs practice with Darryl Morsell, left, and Travis Valmon during media day for the team in College Park, Md. The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness. The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Men’s basketball team will begin their season at home, against Old Dominion, on November 25th, the school announced Monday. The Terrapins’ campaign this season, will start without fans in attendance.

The Big Ten has yet to release any conference schedules for its member schools. For the men’s basketball team, they will play a seven-game non conference schedule.

For the Big Ten/ACC challenges, the Terrapins will travel to play Clemson on December 9th. For the rest of the team’s nonconference slate, the Terps will host a multi-team event next week in College Park, where they will face Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. Games against George Mason, La Salle and Monmouth.

Maryland will enter this season, with a returning core of Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala, and Donta Scott; and will feature newcomers like Galin Smith, and Jairus Hamilton, who transferred in this offseason.

Maryland men’s basketball 2020-21 nonconference schedule

Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion

Nov. 27: vs. Navy

Nov. 29: vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth

Dec 4: vs. George Mason

Dec. 9: at Clemson (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 22: vs. La Salle

The women’s basketball team will begin their season in Florida, on November 27th for the #BeachBubble Gulf Coast Showcase. The Terrapins will face Davidson (Nov. 27), Missouri State (Nov. 28), and Arkansas (Nov. 29).

They will open their non-conference slate at home, on December 3rd, when the Terrapins will host Towson University. Maryland will then welcome, former Terrapin Laura Harper; who was named the 2006 Final Four Most Outstanding Player on their way to a national title, and Coppin State to College Park, for a matchup on December 5th. The Terps will host Mount St. Mary’s on December 8th.

Maryland women’s basketball 2020-21 nonconference schedule

Dec. 3: vs. Towson

Dec. 5: vs. Coppin

Dec. 8: vs. Mount St. Mary’s