Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa hoping for big step forward as junior

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland football team’s starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is entering his second year as the program’s starter.

“He is taking kind of the bull by the horn in terms of stepping out in front,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “Last year he was getting to know his teammates, they were new, the pandemic didn’t allow him to create the relationships necessary but now I see him really stepping forward from a leadership standpoint.”

The Hawaii native started four games in his first season with Maryland last year after transferring from Alabama. Tagovailoa tossed 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, while throwing for more than a thousand yards and adding two rushing touchdowns, during a season heavily impacted by COVID.

“Just for him just to really get back into this offense,” Maryland senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. said. “Really have a full season under his belt really where he can just get comfortable and get comfortable with everybody across the field, I’m ready to see what he can do.”

As a junior, Tagovailoa is hoping to improve his play on the field and step up as a vocal leader.

“A quarterback, especially at a big school like Maryland, it comes with a lot of things, a lot responsibilities on and off the field,” Tagovailoa said. “I do have to step into the role and you know I gotta be more vocal, knowing that I’m the quarterback so I mean yeah I have a lot of help from you know our other guys, our receivers, linemen.”