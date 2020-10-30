Terps prepare for tough test in Minnesota

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins enter Capital One Field this Friday night, against an (0-1) Minnesota team, looking to redeem their loss against Northwestern.

Minnesota are coming off a 49-24 loss to then #18 Michigan, and while their loss to the Wolverines hurt less than Maryland’s loss to the Wildcats; both teams are looking to correct the mistakes they’ve made from Saturday’s games.

“We’ve tried to train all of our guys to do is understand you play that play and then you move on to the next,” said Head Coach Mike Locksley. “You can’t let them connect and you can’t play them all together, you have to kind of treat them as if they all have a shelf life of themselves and move on – something good happens or bad happens.”

The first key for the Terps’, will be to judge how starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa responds. Locksley said on Wednesday night that Taulia will still be the starter for Maryland, and has faith that his work ethic this past week, indicates for a bigger gameday to come.

“I expect Taulia to bounce back,” Locksley said Wednesday night. “He had a good week in practice this week and I expect him to bounce back and play to the standard that we saw out of him during the course of our preparation for our season.”

The Golden Gophers have a much more experienced offense, with returning talent such as quarterback Tanner Morgan, and 2019 Ritcher-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year recipient, Rashod Bateman, back on the squad.

“They’re very sound in what they do and they don’t try to out-scheme you- and he is one of those guys that is great with the 50-50 ball” said Locksley. “He is great at contesting catches, he’s big, he’s fast. I think it starts with us being aggressive at the line of scrimmage, as much as we possibly can, and he’ll get the attention of a safety over the top whenever we possibly can help.”

In the game against Michigan, despite the loss, Bateman raked in nine receptions, for 101 yards. During the 2019 campaign, Bateman notched 11 touchdowns, and 1,219 yards off 60 receptions for Minnesota.

And this assignment doesn’t get easier, considering Locksley has to field a younger, more inexperienced team on the field.

“If we’re good enough, we’re old enough. We played some first time players, 10 freshman, true freshman I think. 20 first year players.” said Locksley “Guess what, Minnesota is gonna show up Friday night and whoever we put out there is going to have to be prepared and disciplined to play the techniques we teach and go out and execute it.”