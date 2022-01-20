Terps prepare for second battle against Fighting Illini

Maryland’s Qudus Wahab (33) works the ball inside against Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins are hoping that lightning does not strike the same place twice, as they prepare to host Illinois on Friday night.

The Terps will try to learn from their mistakes, and hope to contain Fighting Illini star Kofi Cockburn. In their last outing, Cockburn racked up a monster 23 points, and 18 rebounds; en route to a 76-64 win.

“They had that ‘Oh I get it now’ moment, playing against him the last time.” said interim coach Danny Manning, “I thought Julian [Reese] battled fairly well against him, to be his first time playing up against somebody that dynamic and that big. Q [Qudus Wahab] has a little bit more experience under his belt, and so you know we watched some tape, and some things we need to do better from a technique point of view.”

The Terps are currently 1-6 in the Big Ten conference, coming off a 19 point loss to Michigan, hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak, and dropping below .500.

“We’re at a point now where we’re going to push some buttons and do some things a little bit different and see what happens from there.”

Maryland will tipoff against Illinois at 7pm on Friday night.