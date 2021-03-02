Terps on five-game win streak, say best has yet to come as two games remain in regular season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – If you are a college basketball team on the bubble, late February and March is the best time to get on a hot streak.

Thanks to their hot streak, that features five straight wins, the Maryland men’s basketball team is out of the bubble and almost certainly going to play in the NCAA tournament.

“Before our streak started, you know coach mentioned that the best is yet to come,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said.

The Terps, who received votes in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll, have won the last five games by an average of 12.4 points per game and held teams to just 58.8 points per game.

“We’re still growing, we’re still learning a lot, but we’ve come a long way even still,” Wiggins said. “The best still might be yet to come and the guys kind of believe that.”

Despite the team playing its best basketball of the season, head coach Mark Turgeon says, there is plenty of room for improvement.

“When you have a group of guys where across the board, everybody can get better, which we feel that way,” Turgeon said. “As the season goes on, little things that can help us become a better team and be a great team on all phases. So yeah I think we can get better and I think the guys believe that.”

Maryland’s most recent game, was a 73-55 victory over Michigan State – the largest margin of victory for the Terps in Big Ten play this season.

“We all feel like we haven’t put together a complete 40 minutes and that’s speaking on the best is yet to come,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “Just us believing that we have the capability and potential to put a whole forty minutes together. It’s just kind of that belief and you know something we’re trying to build.”

Maryland will go for its sixth straight win Wednesday night at Northwestern. That game tips off at 9 p.m.