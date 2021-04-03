Terps men’s basketball team earns two huge commitments in transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Entering Saturday, two of the biggest needs for the Maryland men’s basketball team, were a point guard and a big man – now, they have both.

Rising junior and 6’11 center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown announced he would be transferring to Maryland on his Instagram Saturday afternoon. Soon after, grad transfer point guard Fatts Russell from the University of Rhode Island, announced his commitment to the Terps as well.

Wahab is a local product as a graduate of Flint Hill in Oakton, Virginia. This past season, he averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and played a key role in Georgetown’s run to the Big East tournament title and the NCAA tournament.

Russell, is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 player and was named to the conference’s all-defensive team. He played high school basketball in Philadelphia with current Terps forward Donta Scott.

Both commitments come just a day after a report that Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon will be receiving a contract extension.

The team will now wait to see if rising senior guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala elect to return for their senior season. Senior guard Darryl Morsell also has the option to come back for a fifth year because each player has additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19.