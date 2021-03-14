Terps lock in as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play No. 7 UConn in the East Region

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team lock their spot in the NCAA Tournament; will play as the No. 10 seed against No. 7 UConn in the East Region. This is the 29th overall selection for the Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps find themselves in a bracket with Big Ten rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, as the No. 1 seed. The Wolverines will play the winner of the First Four matchup; between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern.

On March 10th, before the first round of the Big Ten tournament against Michigan State, Head Coach Mark Turgeon said the team was “clearly in”. Pointed to their resume of four wins over Top 25 opponents, as well as nine conference wins.

“With all the things we’ve been through this year.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, when asked about how he would describe the scene after the NCAA Selection Show. “To get to this point, it’s been unreal. It’s just been amazing, difficult, exhausting; but also fun, exciting, great group of guys to be around.”

The Terrapins have won 13 of their last 14 opening-round games dating back to 1997, including their most recent appearance in 2019 when they defeated #11 Belmont.

“It’s funny cause we were sitting there and watching it, and everytime we were in commercial, I was pacing behind the players.” said Mark Turgeon, “And I said, I’d rather be nervous, than depressed. Depressed when you know you’re not in. That is just an awful, awful feeling. So I can handle the stress waiting for my team to be called, because it’s worth it.”

At one point this season, the Terrapins were 4-9 in conference; before finishing the year with a 9-11 Big Ten record. One of those wins, included a win over Big Ten champions, the Fighting Illini.

“When you’re losing, it doesn’t matter that the league is the best in the country.” said Coach Turgeon, “You know, you’re still losing. And then you’re going through COVID, and we just kept fighting. We believed in each other the whole time, and we just kept fighting. We figured out how to get better. We feel like we’re a really good team now.”