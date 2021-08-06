Terps football starts preseason camp 93 percent vaccinated, bonding with return to normal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland football team has been waiting for a return to normal and it may finally be here with the beginning of fall camp ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“I think everything is feeling close to normal now,” junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “We just finished our two summer sessions going into our training camp, everyone is together in the hotel, we can eat together, do things together now, so I think we all feel more comfortable around each other.”

Head coach Mike Locksley said Friday that 93 percent of the team is vaccinated against COVID, while 100 percent of the coaching staff is. The University of Maryland requires everyone on campus to be vaccinated to return to school, unless the university receives a medical waiver.

“During COVID there was a lot of isolation involved with being in a pandemic,” Locksley said. “They’re really excited to be back together and start building a brotherhood that’s necessary and I saw it all summer long with our players.”

Maryland will begin its 12-game regular season on September 4 at home with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against West Virginia.

“I haven’t seen fans in a long time,” senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis said. “Sitting in that tunnel, getting them chill feelings you know and just hearing the crowd yell, you know it’s going to be very [exciting], especially for those who’ve never even got a chance to play with fans due to COVID.”

