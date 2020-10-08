Terps Football hoping defense takes step forward

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Last season, Maryland football had the lowest ranked pass defense in the Big Ten, and recorded the second least amount of sacks in the conference (last place – Rutgers).

This season, the Terps will look to take a step forward in the second year of defensive coordinator Jon Hoke’s System.

“We are hungry. We are a hungry defense. We have a lot to prove. We have a lot to show,” junior defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers said. “We are led by a great defensive coordinator in John Hoke, he’s written out a whole lot of great plays, he’s very smart and he’s very smart about what he’s doing. So I’m really excited about our defense.”

In his zoom press conference on Wednesday, head coach Mike Locksley said that the defense is ahead of schedule.

“One of the things that jumped out to me in a scrimmage because of some of the things that we do and did in the first scrimmage offensively was that I saw an increase in team speed, our guys’ ability to get to the ball,” Locksley said. “Whether it’s in the secondary, our second level players, our linebackers, as well as the fundamental players up front. I’ve been really happy with their ability to strike blocks and do the things up front that we want to.”

Locksley wants the defense to work more on tackling, but says he’s seen the group make strides in the right direction.