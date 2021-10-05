Terps football has faith in Tagovailoa, themselves, after tough loss to Iowa

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa prepares to call for a snap during a 51-14 loss to then No. 5 Iowa on October 1, 2021.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland football team is hoping to get some momentum back this week.

The Terps will visit No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday and they’ll be tasked with bouncing back from a 51-14 loss to Iowa on Friday.

In the loss, Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions. Tagovailoa entered the game with 10 touchdowns and one interception through four games.

“I kind of shot ourselves in the foot with turning the ball over, putting our defense in bad situations,” Tagovailoa said. “I think that’s what really cost us the game, so if we want to win big games like that, I’ve got to be on top of my game.”

Despite a tough game, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley still has faith in his quarterback.

“You know he made some mistakes, but it’s not all on [Tagovailoa], it’s on us as coaches, it’s on his teammates to be where they need to be,” Locksley said Friday after the game. “You know this is a group effort, we’re a team, we’ll stick together. I still have a lot of faith in him as a quarterback, I mean for four games he played really well, and this was a poor game, not just on his part, but on all of ours.”

In his debut last season, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a 43-3 loss to Northwestern. In the following two games, Tagovailoa passed for over 600 yards, tossing six touchdowns and one interception, in wins over Minnesota and Penn State.

“I have the utmost confidence in [Tagovailoa,]” Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett said. “It’s kind of like last year when we lost to Northwestern, he came and bounced back in the Minnesota game and guys like totally forgot about, and he kept going on and he’s doing what he’s doing now. I wouldn’t say one game is defining who he’s gonna be, because I definitely think he’s going to bounce back.”

Maryland visits the Buckeyes for a noon kickoff on Saturday.