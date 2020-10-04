Terps Football being cautious with practices, first game three weeks away

COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — Maryland football is practicing with pads now in College Park, but they are still doing it, during a pandemic.

As part of Big Ten protocols, teams must test everyday, as that has been in effect since September 30. Now the Terps have been together in person since August, and their first game is three weeks away. But the team says they are being as careful as they can, and recognizing what could happen if they are not.

“Everybody, no matter who you are, has to be disciplined as far as being smart,” said Terps sophomore linebacker Cortez Andrews. “Because if one person contracts the virus, that could bring it to the whole team. So our message has been to just be disciplined. If we want to have a season, that’s what we want to do for the remainder of the time.”