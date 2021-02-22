Terps focused on sustaining effort, ahead of matchup against Iowa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time this season, the Maryland women’s basketball team will host the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are currently on a two game win streak. Offensively, the Hawkeyes pose a challenge for the Terps; as Iowa averages about 87 points per game, shooting 51 percent from the field, and 38 percent from deep.

“Should be a fun game, when you talk about two of the highest scoring teams in the country.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese in her opening statement. “Should be a lot of beautiful basketball, talking about scoring, the unselfish play by both teams. Caitlyn Clark, in my opinion, is the best freshman in the country, which the things she is doing on the basketball court, against such high level competition. Then you have to manage Monika Cziano inside, and all the great perimeter shooters.”

Defensively, the Terps may have just come off their best game in conference; forcing 13 turnovers, and scoring 23 points off them in a 94-62 win over Minnesota.

That kind of effort is necessary, if the team wants any shot of making a deep run into the postseason; with the Women’s national championship.

“You’re peaking for march, and you can’t take possessions off.” says Head Coach Brenda Frese, when asked about how tough it can be to sustain effort, heading into the postseason. “I am excited by the response of our team, because I think they are really feeling, regardless of the opponent, they’ve really shown how hard they have to play. That’s where you need to get your team because you have to understand how hard that level of effort is.”