Terps focused on “front end” preparation for COVID-19, as they focus on Virginia Tech

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Just a week before the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, in New York; Head Coach Mike Locksley, and other members of the Terrapin program spoke with media, as part of the last round of availability, before next week’s bowl game.

With COVID-19 case surging across sports, Locksley clarified a few details about his team’s vaccination status. He said the team did “a lot of the work beforehand”, saying he had 55 players take the booster shot in the last few days.

“We continue to stress the importance of player safety first and doing all the things we can to kind of help curtail it. Or at least do our part to at least slow it down here within our football family. Really proud that our players have taken the necessary steps in the front end that has allowed us to continue going about business as usual.”

Because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases across Maryland, the University of Maryland updated their guidelines, encouraging booster shots for everyone 16 years or older.

According to the CDC, 72.1 percent of the population, five years or older, are fully vaccinated. The Terrapins will travel to New York City for the Pinstripe Bowl on Christmas morning.