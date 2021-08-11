Terps cornerback Tarheeb Still ready for star sophomore season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In 2020 as a true freshman, Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still had one of the best seasons of any cornerback in the Big Ten.

“Just imagine that he was a freshman just getting off the yellow school bus last season when we opened up against Northwestern,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “Imagine what happens now that he’s got five games of experience under his belt, just how good an upside he has.”

Still was named to the All-Big Ten honorable mention team and was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic. Still started four games at cornerback for the Terps, leading all of FBS in pass breakups per game.

“Youngin’ did his job, came in, coach felt as though he was the guy, cool, let him go out there and start, did his thing and you see what he did,” senior defensive back Kenny Bennett told WDVM. “All-American, led the nation in PBUs, I ain’t ever do that. That just speaks on the talent and potential that he has. I like him versus anybody. Anybody in the country, Big Ten, one-on-one, I’m taking 12.”

Still says he is excited to build on his freshman year and hopes to make a big impact on the Terps as a sophomore.

“Last year was actually really fun, you know the guys around me supported me you know, just they say even you know you’re young, just go out there and have fun,” Still said. “Those guys have confidence in me, so that gave me even more confidence. And then this season, I’m actually really excited about the team we have, the guys we have, the defense.”