Terps committed to Tagovailoa, Locksley expects improvement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Last weekend’s season opener for Maryland Football wasn’t pretty, the Terps fell to Northwestern 43-3. The road gets tougher for Maryland as it will face Minnesota in the home opener on Friday.

It will be the second career start for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Head coach Mike Locksley told reporters this week that he is fully committed to the young signal caller who transferred to Maryland from Alabama.

“I expect Taulia to bounce back, he had a good week of practice this week and I expect him to bounce back and play to the standard that we saw out of him during the course of our preparation for our season,” Locksley said on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa threw threw interceptions and for less than 100 yards in the loss. He nor the team found the endzone.

Locksley tells WDVM that he’s preaching to the team and Tagovailoa to look forward and not back.

“What we train all of our guys to do is understand that you play that play and then you move on to the next,” Locksley said. “You can’t let them connect and you can’t play them all together. You have to kind of treat them as if they all have a shelf life of themself and move on when something good happens and bad happens.”